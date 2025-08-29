Possibly radioactive shrimp recalled from Walmart, Kroger

AquaStar (USA) Corp. is recalling about 26,460 packages of Cocktail Shrimp 6oz and 18,000 bags of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp due to potential cesium-137 contamination.

The recall affects products sold in Georgia and various states across the U.S., including Walmart and other stores, and is being conducted with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

The Cocktail Shrimp 6oz packages were sold in Walmart stores in Georgia and several other states between July 31, 2025, and Aug. 16. These shrimp packages are packaged in a clear plastic tray with a red and white label, and have the UPC 19434612191.

Affected lot codes are seen at the bottom of plastic tray:

10662 5106

10662 5107

10662 5124

10662 5125

Mercado Kroger Cooked Shrimp Mercado Kroger Cooked Shrimp is being recalled over potential radioactivity.

The Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp was also sold at various stores including Baker’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets and Pick ‘n Save in several states, including Georgia.

The UPC affected is 011110626196, with two lot codes affected:

10662 5139, best before 11/19/2027,

10662 5140, Best Before 11/20/2027

The FDA is investigating reports of cesium-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati of Indonesia.

Consumers who have purchased the affected shrimp products are advised not to consume them and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. No illnesses have been reported so far.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-331-3440, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. PST.

