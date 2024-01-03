Police searching for suspects involved in deadly triple shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for suspects in a deadly triple shooting that happened in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Shots rang out in the area of Windsor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. around 2 p.m.

Police arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live at the scene on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., where he spoke with a neighbor, Kenisha.

“I was sitting in the house. We heard gunshots, thinking they were fireworks,” said Kenisha. “And that’s when I saw the young man lying face down on my porch.”

In all, three young men, ages 18-21, were shot and left bleeding on her property. And the young man on her porch later died at the hospital.

Atlanta police say it was a drive-by shooting with the young men as the targets. Police added that the suspects were inside of a white sedan.

“No one should be burying your children. It’s the second day of the year,” said Kenisha.

So now, Kenisha is left cleaning up after a shooting at her front door, and a bullet hole in her car.

“I pray who did it gets caught. It has to end at some point. Too many parents are burying their children. Too many children are burying their parents. It makes no sense,” she said.

At this time, the identities of the victims have not been released.

Police also do not have a motive, but believe the young men were the intended targets of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call crime stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

