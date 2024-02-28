Local

Police searching for man who they say robbed metro Atlanta Waffle House with gun

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Man accused of robbing Waffle House

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CANTON, Ga. — Canton Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Waffle House with a gun.

The incident happened at the store on Northside Highway on Feb. 26.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the suspect entered the restaurant through the back door armed with a gun and then sped away from the scene in a black sedan.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect is described as being between 40 and 60 years old. He wore a surgical mask during the robbery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear if he was able to get away with anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department.

WATCH: Group of burglars break into Atlanta business, steals shoes, clothing

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read