Police search for Gwinnett man accused of child sex crimes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple warrants connected to alleged crimes against a child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Bernardo Antonio Romero-Linarte is wanted on several charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery, and child molestation.

Authorities say Romero-Linarte‘s current whereabouts are unknown, but he was last known to be in the Norcross area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities are warning the public not to approach him if he is seen. Instead, anyone who spots Romero-Linarte is urged to call 911 immediately.

Gwinnett County detectives are asking anyone with information about his location to call 770-513-5300.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group