Police say one extra second at intersections could save a life

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is reminding drivers to use extra caution when approaching intersections, especially when making left turns on flashing yellow arrows.

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Police say drivers turning left on a flashing yellow arrow must yield to oncoming traffic before proceeding. Taking an extra moment to ensure the intersection is clear can help prevent serious crashes.

Officers also encourage drivers to slow down and avoid speeding through intersections, where limited visibility can reduce reaction time.

The safety reminder comes as Gwinnett police continue participating in Operation Summer Brake, a traffic enforcement campaign aimed at reducing dangerous driving behaviors during the busy summer months.

Throughout the initiative, officers will focus on violations including speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, and other hazardous traffic offenses across the county.

Police are also urging drivers to stay off their phones, allow extra time to reach their destinations, and remain alert behind the wheel.

“A text, notification or rushing to beat traffic is never worth risking a crash,” the department said.

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