Police respond to video showing three officers arrest man

Villa Rica police are responding to a controversial video showing three officers arrest a man.
Officers said they responded to the Stix Bar and Grill'on Bankhead Highway four times Saturday about a man harassing customers and asking for drugs.
A woman posted video of the struggle to Facebook. You can see officers punching and kneeing the man.
Police say those actions were justified because 27-year-old Tyler Reynolds refused to leave and resisted arrest.
They plan to release police body cam video to show the officer's point of view.
Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez is speaking to investigators and will have a live report on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}