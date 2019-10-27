0 Trio smashes their way into 30+ cars in ONE morning, police say

ATLANTA - Broken windows and shattered glass are just some of the vandalism left behind after a group of thieves smashed their way into over 30 cars, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News.

The crime happened Saturday morning in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood.

Police said a trio hit 33 different vehicles that were parked overnight in a public garage on North Highland Avenue.

"It was literally, ‘Boom! Glass! Glass! Glass!’ You could literally see inside the cars. Glove boxes open,” neighbor Lake Davis said.

Davis is one of the lucky ones.

"I was like, 'Oh gosh!’ I don’t want my car or another car messed up," he said.

But many of his neighbors are now forced to clean up the wreckage.

Police have identified one of the suspects as 20-year-old Joshua Wynder.

They arrested him and charged him with multiple crimes. But as of Saturday evening, two suspects are still on the run.

Many neighbors are demanding new security measures, like additional surveillance cameras and a full-time security guard.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reached out to management, but so far, his calls and emails haven’t been returned.

Seiden is working to learn if surveillance cameras recorded the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

