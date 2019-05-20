Police offer $25K for information leading to arrest of man targeting Ross stores

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are increasing the reward for information that leads to the arrest of an armed robber targeting Ross Dress for Less stores around Atlanta.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden was at Perimeter Mall, where the last store was robbed May 4. Police said the robber shot his way into the store and took off with more than $1,600. Police believe the same man has robbed at least three other stores.
Police have increased the reward for information to $25,000.
We're talking to an employee about the moments the robber burst into the store, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Morehouse commencement speaker to pay off Class of 2019's student loans
- School cafeteria worker fired for giving food to student who couldn't pay
- Producer Ron Howard says he will boycott Georgia if abortion law takes effect
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}