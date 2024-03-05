Police investigating shooting at Mechanicsville apartment complex

ATLANTA — A man was shot at an apartment complex in Mechanicsville Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Columbia Parkside apartments on McDaniel Street. When police arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound who was not conscious or alert but was breathing. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect. The victim has not been identified.

Officers were at the scene stringing crime scene tape up around the complex.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

