Police investigating shooting at Mechanicsville apartment complex

ATLANTA — A man was shot at an apartment complex in Mechanicsville Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened at the Columbia Parkside apartments on McDaniel Street. When police arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound who was not conscious or alert but was breathing. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect. The victim has not been identified.
Officers were at the scene stringing crime scene tape up around the complex.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting.
