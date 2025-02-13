Plumbing van crashes through Burger King in Lavonia

A plumbing and electrical van crashed through the front of a Burger King in Lavonia on Thursday.

The Lavonia Police Department said on Facebook that the driver apparently suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

There were no other injuries, and first responders were working to make the scene safe, police said.

Photos show the vehicle drove several feet into the dining area, causing significant damage to the walls and ceiling.

Lavonia Fire, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Fire and Franklin County EMS also responded to the site of the crash.

