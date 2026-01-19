Piedmont Hospital breaks ground on Emergency Department expansion in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Piedmont Walton Hospital broke ground this week on what it’s calling a major expansion of its emergency department.

The $15 million project will include 16 new exam rooms, two trauma rooms, and four fast-track rooms to the existing 15 exam rooms, giving more patients access to critical care.

“This expansion is a direct response to the growing needs of our community,” said Blake Watts, Piedmont Walton CEO. “As a Level III trauma center, more than doubling our emergency care space allows us to better serve patients when every second counts.”

In 2025, the hospital added a second CT scanner and a state-of-the-art MRI machine.

The new technology is already enabling a broader range of exams, delivering faster, higher-quality imaging, and will further support the expanded emergency services.

