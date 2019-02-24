0 Check out all these Oscar-nominated films shot in Georgia!

There's a reason Atlanta is called the Hollywood of the South: if you haven't seen a yellow crew sign or two in the past few years, you're not looking hard enough. And it's not just quantity, it's quality.

This year, multiple films made in Georgia are nominated for Academy Awards, continuing an impressive recent trend.

Of the films nominated for Oscars this year three were shot around Georgia.

Black Panther:

Nominated: Best Picture, Original Score, Original Song, Production Design, Sound MIxing, Costume Design, Sound Editing

We all know that Atlanta pretty much owns this movie, and most of us probably recognize at least one very familiar location in the movie: The High Museum.

But our favorite all African-American superhero flick filmed in multiple locations around the metro-Atlanta area, primarily at Pinewood Studios.

You'll also catch a few extra local sights in the mix:

The opening robbery scene, in which the High Museum doubles as the British Museum:

The "Oakland" scenes, which were actually filmed in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood:

Some parts of the "challenge" scenes and other scenes from Wakanda were filmed at a quarry in Stockbridge:

The Avengers: Infinity War

Nominated: Visual Effects

Like much of Black Panther, Marvel superhero movie The Avengers: Infinity War filmed at Pinewood Studios. The cast was also spotted filming in downtown Atlanta:

First Man:

Nominated: Production Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Visual Effects

The flick about Neil Armstrong re-created his home down to the most intimate detail on a vacant lot in Roswell:

Previous Nominees:

Here are some previously-nominated films that were also shot around Georgia, with a look at their Peach State filming locations both on-screen and in real life!

Baby Driver

Nominated (2018) Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Film Editing

Atlanta might as well have been listed as a character in-and-of-itself in Baby Driver: From a cameo by the AJC to car chase scenes outside Philips Arena it's about as Atlanta of a film as it can get -- although we're still a little upset about that "the Buford Highway" thing. (Photos: Baby Driver, Google Maps)

Aside from what is readily-recognizable as our fair city in most of the car chase scenes, there are a ton of other familiar locations in the film.

The Candler Building near the Georgia State campus in downtown Atlanta doubles as the fictional First Bank of America in the film's opening robbery scene.

Criminal Records in Little 5 Points served as Baby's favorite record store.

Uncle Chucky's Diner in Forest Park stood in for both the interior and exterior of Bo's Diner, where Debora works and where she and Baby meet.

I, Tonya

Nominated (2018): Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Film Editing

The biopic about figure skater Tonya Harding and her connection to the 1994 attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan filmed for a week at the Macon Centreplex. (Photos: Wikipedia, I, Tonya)

The pivotal scene in which Tonya's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and her bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt, plan the attack on Nancy Kerrigan was filmed at the Golden Buddha on Clairmont Road in Decatur.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Nominated (2018): Best Visual Effects

The Marvel blockbuster, like many installments from the Marvel franchise before it, was shot at Pinewood Studios in Fayette County. (Photos: Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2)

Hidden Figures

Nominated (2017): Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay

The rural countryside around Monroe at Fairplay and Sandy Creek roads was the backdrop of a pivotal opening scene where the ladies' car breaks down. (Photos: Hidden Figures/Google Earth)

Entire city blocks of Monroe, Georgia were transformed into period-era 1960s Hampton, VA. Shops along South Broad Street became '60s diners and shops, and vintage cars lined the sidewalks. (Photos: Hidden Figures/Google Earth)

The Monroe County Courthouse doubles as the courthouse where Mary goes to convince the judge to grant her permission to attend night classes at an all-white school. (Photos: Hidden Figures/GA Dept. of Economic Development )

The circular Frederick Douglass Hall stood in for some exteriors and interiors at NASA. The iconic scene where Katherine is forced to run to another bathroom in the rain was shot in the parking lot outside Douglass Hall. (Photos: Hidden Figures/GA Dept. of Economic Development )

Sully

Nominated (2017): Sound Editing

Try this for a brain teaser: A film about New York moved to Atlanta -- and turned Atlanta into New York, Texas, Washington D.C. and San Francisco.

For starters, an Alpharetta home doubled as Sully's home in San Francisco. (Photos: Sully)

The Busbee Center at Gwinnett Technical College was used to film scenes of the National Transportation Safety Board hearing room in D.C. (Photos: Sully, Gwinnett Technical College)

A scene where Sully goes to a bar was filmed at the Meehan's Public House in downtown Atlanta.(Photo: Sully, Google Earth)

JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead Hotel, which is Lenox Mall's next-door neighbor, doubled as the Alex hotel in New York where Sully and co-pilot Jeff Skiles stayed (bottom left). The Peach State Aerodome in Williamson Georgia doubled as the Texas countryside where Sully learned to fly. (bottom right) (Photos: Sully, Google Earth)

Passengers

Nominated (2017): Original Score and Production Design

J.Law has spent quite some time in Atlanta over the past several years -- since all three Hunger Games films were shot around town. She was back with co-star Chris Pratt to film the sci-fi flick Passengers, which was shot on sound stages at the Pinewood Studios in Fayetteville. (Photos: Passengers, Wikipedia)

Photo: Wikipedia

Selma

Won (2015): Best Original Song

Nominated (2015): Best Picture

Like Hidden Figures, Selma has its footprint all over Atlanta. In fact, the movie wasn't filmed in Selma at all, but in Covington, Georgia. The Newton County Courthouse doubled as the historic Hotel Albert, which was torn down in 1969. (Photos: Selma, GA Dept. Economic Development)

Filmmakers brought vintage cars to the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, which stood in for a courthouse. (Photos: Selma, GA Dept. Economic Development)

The Georgia Tech Academy of Medicine served as the backdrop for Alabama Gov. George Wallace's speech speaking out against the movement. (Photos: Selma, GA Tech)

The Blind Side

Won (2009): Best Actress

Nominated (2009): Best Picture

Two separate Buckhead mansions stood in as the Tuohy's lavish East Memphis estate. (Photos: The Blind Side)

Atlanta International School and Westminster doubled as the prestigious Wingate Christian School. Agnes Scott was used as a foil for the University of Mississippi. (Photos: The Blind Side, Atlanta International School)

