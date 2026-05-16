Persons of interest sought in man’s shooting death

ATLANTA — Investigators say they are hoping the public will help identify persons of interest wanted for questioning in a man’s shooting death.

The victim’s family talked to Channel 2’s Michael Seiden and identified Thursday’s shooting victim as 44-year-old Julious Broughton.

Broughton was pronounced dead at the scene near 87 Conley Road SE. He was found lying in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.

APD said the persons in the imagery are persons of interest and wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting death.

The police are also asking the public for any information they have on a gathering at Perkerson Park at 770 Deckner Ave. SW, on April 11, from 1 to 9 p.m.

Those with information about the homicide or the persons of interest are asked to contact the Homicide Unitat (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

People don’t have to give their name or identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Georgia:

Call the tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 app

Text CSGA to 738477

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