Person shot at Neighborhood Market in southwest Atlanta

A person was shot along the 2000 block of Alison Ct in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says that person was transported to Grady, but no word on their condition.

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A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw several shell casings in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Market.

At this time, APD says they do not have anyone in custody and have not released any further details on suspect description.

This is an active investigation.

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