Permit denied for new data center proposed near I-20 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County commissioners have voted 4-1 to deny a permit for a proposed data center after a packed meeting that drew residents on both sides of the issue.

Developers had proposed building the data center on a site near the Carroll County line, close to Interstate 20. The vote prompted cheers inside the commission chamber.

Residents voiced support and opposition during the meeting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We should not continue sacrificing our natural resources, our neighborhoods, and our future for another project,” one resident said.

“This is a good project, we need the finances in our county, our county just doesn’t have the money, and we don’t want our taxes to be higher,” one resident said.

Following the vote, Douglas County Commissioner Mark Alcarez warned residents about future infrastructure needs.

“We’re 25 years behind in our road infrastructure, what can we do to where we do not have to raise your taxes,” Alcarez said.

Several data centers are already operating in Douglas County, and additional projects remain under consideration. According to county figures:

Eight operational data center buildings totaling 2.536 million square feet.

Six buildings under construction totaling 3.278 million square feet.

Eleven buildings totaling 3.085 million square feet are under permit review.

One additional project has received zoning approval but has not yet submitted building or land disturbance permit applications.

The vote comes as other metro Atlanta communities consider similar action. DeKalb County commissioners recently voted to extend a moratorium on new data center development through early next year.

The Marietta City Council is also expected to consider a data center moratorium during its meeting Wednesday.

According to real estate firm CBRE, the Atlanta area is the second-largest data center market in the country behind Northern Virginia.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group