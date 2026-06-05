Peeping Tom spotted peeking into windows. West Georgia police need help finding him

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange are asking for help identifying a man spotted peeking into windows.

Starting in April, police say they started getting complaints about a Peeping Tom at the apartment complexes along Old Airport Road.

People in the area say they have seen him during late night and early morning hours peeking into apartment windows.

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He is described as being a younger man between five feet, 10 inches and six feet with a stocky build.

Witnesses and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have helped police create a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch should call detectives at 706-883-2603.

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