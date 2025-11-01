Peaches sold at Kroger, other stores nationwide recalled for Listeria concerns

CALIFORNIA — A California company issued a nationwide recall for its peaches over Listeria concerns.

Moonlight Companies is voluntarily recalling its yellow and white peaches that were grown in California and sold nationwide. Some are labeled under the Kroger brand.

The recall includes individual peaches and those sold in packages between Sept. 16 and Oct. 29. The peaches with “organic” or “Washington” labels are not part of the recall.

Consumers who purchased the recalled peaches are urged not to eat them and to throw them immediately.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometime deadly illnesses in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Listeriosis symptoms can start within two weeks after consuming contaminated food and may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Severe cases can lead to headaches, stiff neck, confusion, and convulsions.

Anyone who thinks they may have eaten the affected peaches and is showing symptoms to contact a healthcare provider.

