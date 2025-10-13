Paulding County deputies find drugs, money, handgun during traffic stop

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a brief chase and found drugs, money, and a gun.

Deputies tried to pull over Caleb Curry, but he refused to stop and sped away.

After a brief chase, he was stopped by deputies. They seized 50 psilocybin (mushrooms) chocolate bars, 27 grams of marijuana, 16 ecstasy pills, 22 Xanax tablets, two bags of THC gummies, one pack of THC resin, a handgun, and $1,320 in cash.

When deputies discovered the drugs in his vehicle, they contacted agents with the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, who responded and opened an investigation.

Curry was booked into the Paulding County Jail and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

