Death of former Paulding County star athlete shot inside his home ruled a homicide

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has ruled the death of a former high school star athlete as a homicide.

Multiple members of the Paulding County community reached out to Channel 2 Action News with concerns over the state of the investigation after Charvis Baulding was found dead on Jan. 11.

Baulding, described as a former star athlete by many, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

“You took my heart from me and I just don’t understand why,” Charvis’ sister, Chasity Baulding, told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Chasity Baulding told Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday that detectives have shared very few details about their investigation. On Friday, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is investigating his death as a homicide.

“This is a very complex case. We have taken an enormous amount of time to ensure that no stone has been left unturned in this investigation. I know it may seem like we may not be working as quickly as the family may want, but we are working diligently in conjunction with the GBI to ensure we find out who killed Charvis Baulding. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his grieving family,” Sheriff Gary Gulledge wrote in a statement.

Detectives said that Paulding 911 received a call from a neighbor off Riverbend Trail who found Baulding unresponsive at his home.

Investigators responded, searched the home and found no one else inside. They blocked off the scene with crime tape and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to assist.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Baulding had a gunshot wound. The official autopsy report is pending.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information can contact Paulding County tip line at 770-443-3047.

