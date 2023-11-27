Pass Savannah, collect $200: Georgia city gets custom edition of iconic board game

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Looking for a one-of-a-kind holiday gift? You may be able to score the newest edition of the popular game featuring iconic Savannah locations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city of Savannah now has its own edition of the Monopoly board game.

Top Trumps, USA, who creates the city Monopoly editions, announced that fans will have the chance to explore the city’s historic district and southern charm.

“You know that you’re the greatest city on earth when you have a Monopoly game named after you,” Mayor Van Johnson of the city of Savannah told WJCL-TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

The game includes recognizable spaces such as Tybee Lighthouse, River Street and The Olde Pink House.

Brooke Gorman, the designer for Savannah Monopoly, told WJCL-TV that the popular landmarks were suggested by residents.

“We filtered through the thousands of them we got and created this beautiful game and I’m so proud of how it turned out. There are 22 property squares. There are also four travel squares that might be customized, but you’ll have to check it out and see what’s on there,” Gorman said.

The board game is $44.99 and is available for sale at the Savannah Airport, Amazon, and CVS, according to WJCL-TV.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Rosalynn Carter's remains escorted to her alma mater

©2023 Cox Media Group