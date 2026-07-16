Parents say DeKalb district administrators have been overlooking sexual misconduct

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating the DeKalb County School District over several complaints from parents who say that district administrators overlook sexual misconduct claims involving both students and staff.

The investigation stems from complaints filed with the OCR, which led the federal office to send a letter last week to Superintendent Dr. Norman Sauce.

This letter informed Dr. Sauce of probes into the DeKalb County School District and two other Georgia school districts.

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The OCR clarified that the investigation does not mean evidence of wrongdoing has been found, but rather that multiple complaints have been received.

Parent Lauren Taylor, who filed a complaint with the OCR, told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that parents without funds for attorneys have no other option for recourse.

Taylor confirmed that the OCR contacted her, informing her that her complaints had been turned into investigations.

She emphasized the gravity of their situation, saying, “when we go to OCR, that’s our last resort, we’ve tried everything.”

Superintendent Sauce denies the parents’ allegations that DeKalb district administrators overlook sexual misconduct.

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Sauce issued a statement to parents, which read in part, “Protecting students is our most important responsibility. Every allegation involving student safety is taken seriously.”

In a related development, a lawsuit was filed in September 2024 alleging that administrators at McNair Middle School failed to protect students in an alleged hazing incident.

The lawsuit states, “This action is relevant to and in response to the deliberate indifference of the Dekalb County School District - demonstrated by and through the actions - and inactions of its administrators, executives and persons in authority.”

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