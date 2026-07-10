Over $1.05 billion up for grabs with Mega Millions, Powerball drawings on Channel 2

ATLANTA — If you’ve looked at Georgia Lottery billboards lately, you may have noticed the jackpots keep on growing.

That’s because no one has won the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots in months. No ticket matched all the winner numbers and Megaball in Tuesday night’s drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $604 million Friday night.

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And there was also no winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing and that jackpot is up to $457 million for Saturday night.

That’s a combined $1.05 billion lucky winners could get if they match all the numbers and the Mega Ball or Powerball.

The only place you can watch both Friday night and Saturday night drawings are before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. here on Channel 2.

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HOW TO CLAIM LOTTERY PRIZES IN GEORGIA

If you have a winning Georgia Lottery ticket of an amount more than $601, you must claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters located at 250 Williams Street, Suite 3000 in Atlanta.

For prizes of $600 or less, you can claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters, any Georgia Lottery district office, or by mail.

And remember, you have 180 days from the drawing date to claim your prize for online tickets. Winners of prizes from instant tickets have 90 days from the expired date to claim a prize.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app, prizes up to and including $600 will automatically be paid to the winner’s iHOPE account.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app and won a prize over $601, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to claim your prize.

Federal and state income tax withholdings will be deducted from prizes over $5,000.

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