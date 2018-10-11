ATLANTA - Governor Nathan Deal says the damage to parts of Georgia is extensive and hundreds of thousands of people across the state are still without power.
Deal said that southwest Georgia was hardest hit by Michael when it moved into the state after making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday.
Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said he feared the state’s peanut, pecan and cotton harvests were devastated by the storm.
"Our worst dreams realized," Black said.“There’s going to be a lot of work to do.”
There were 53 poultry houses that were destroyed by the storm, Deal said.
The fast-moving storm charged into Georgia as a Category 3 hurricane and swept out of the state as a tropical storm, leaving a trail of destruction behind. It killed an 11-year-old girl in Seminole County, Georgia.
