Officials identify soldier killed in Fort Stewart military post shooting

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Officials have identified the soldier killed at the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield on Monday.

The shooting happened at the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex, which briefly locked down.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Third Infantry Divison on Twitter said the victim was identified as Sergeant Nathan Hillman.

Hillman was a CBRN specialist assigned to the Spartan Brigade at Fort Stewart.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is with heavy hearts that the deceased victim from the shooting incident on Fort Stewart yesterday has been identified as Sgt. Nathan Hillman. Hillman was a CBRN specialist assigned to @SpartanBrigade.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his Family, friends and fellow Soldiers. pic.twitter.com/TsTxRQM0CK — 3rd Infantry Division (@3rd_Infantry) December 13, 2022

Officials said the shooter was transferred into the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s custody.

The shooter has not been identified.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Soldier shot to death at Fort Stewart post, officials say

©2022 Cox Media Group