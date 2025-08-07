Local

Officials identify soldier killed in Fort Stewart military post shooting

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Officials have identified the soldier killed at the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield on Monday.

The shooting happened at the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex, which briefly locked down.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Third Infantry Divison on Twitter said the victim was identified as Sergeant Nathan Hillman.

Hillman was a CBRN specialist assigned to the Spartan Brigade at Fort Stewart.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said the shooter was transferred into the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s custody.

The shooter has not been identified.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Soldier shot to death at Fort Stewart post, officials say

©2022 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read