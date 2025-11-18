Number of container units passing through Port of Savannah down more than 8% in October

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Port of Savannah reported a 4% increase in container volumes for the year 2025 through October, handling 4.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units.

Despite the overall increase, the port experienced a decline in monthly volumes for October, with 452,934 TEUs handled, marking an 8.4% decrease compared to October 2024.

“We’ve been impacted by the trade downturn, so we look forward to seeing more trade deals come together and we’re hopeful the market bounces back in the new year,” Georgia Ports President and CEO Griff Lynch said in a statement.

The Colonels Island Terminal at the Port of Brunswick saw an increase in activity, handling 72,234 units of autos and heavy equipment in October, up 5.4% from the previous year.

However, the total units handled for the year through October were down 9%, GPA said.

Looking ahead, GPA said it is preparing to open the Blue Ridge Connector, a $127 million inland rail facility, in Spring 2026.

This facility aims to improve supply chain logistics into Northeast Georgia, reducing truck traffic through Atlanta and promoting economic development, according to GPA.

The Blue Ridge Connector is expected to eliminate 52,000 truck trips in its first year, with potential growth to 400,000 trips as demand increases. It is expected to significantly reduce CO2 emissions compared to an all-truck route.

To mitigate local impact, the GPA said it invested $4.8 million in road improvements in Gainesville, ensuring better access and reducing traffic disruption from trains.

