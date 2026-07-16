Northlake Mall sold for $95M; Emory Healthcare to expand campus

TUCKER, Ga. — The long-vacant Northlake Mall property is entering a new chapter after Centurion Foundation announced it has completed its $95 million purchase of the site.

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The acquisition includes the main mall and the former Macy’s building but does not include the adjacent J.C. Penney property.

In late May, shop owners were notified that their leases were being terminated.

Emory Healthcare has operated at Northlake Mall since 2019. Under a long-term agreement, Emory will become the primary tenant, leasing the entire property as part of its growing Northlake Campus.

“This significant step in a transformative project demonstrates that our mission-oriented real estate model and expertise truly deliver for our nonprofit clients and the communities they serve,” said Ben Mingle, CEO and chairman of Centurion Foundation.

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