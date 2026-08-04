North Georgia still recovering days after devastating flooding

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — Roads remain washed out across parts of Fannin County. Tuesday will mark day three since heavy rain caused flooding in McCaysville, Blue Ridge and Epworth.

The storm caused the water treatment plant to fail in McCaysville. A boil water and conservation advisory is in place now.

“It puts people in a really difficult position,” Charitty Tuttle said.

Tuttle was in line with several other families who were picking up drinkable water at City Hall on Monday night.

The distribution site will be open again at 9 am on Tuesday.

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When the storm rolled over the city, it sent a flash flood through the downtown area, damaging businesses, including the McCaysville Police Department headquarters.

“We’re still in the cleanup phase,” said Chief Michael Earley.

Tuesday, McCaysville City Council is holding a special meeting to discuss relocating it.

The Chief said he and his team also have to decide what, if any, crime scene evidence was damaged in the building.

“Trying to move something like that is a big undertaking,” said Chief Earley.

City Council also plans to declare a State of Emergency.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco met with the Chief Monday evening. He had just dropped off cases of water to families who lost everything in the flood. Those hit hardest lived on the Toccoa River.

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Water rose several feet into homes there and pushed cars over the river bank.

In Blue Ridge, a road collapsed, trapping a driver in a car. Crews temporarily fixed the spot to open it up to traffic Monday.

A road in Epworth was still washed out.

“Thankfully, nobody got hurt on it,” said Lucas Ware.

Firefighters had to rescue a total of 19 people in Fannin County when the water rose.

“It’s very upsetting, but we’re happy with how the community has chipped in,” said Tuttle.

To watch the virtual city council meeting Tuesday, click here.

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