North Georgia county getting ready for potentially hazardous road conditions

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — People in Fannin County are getting ready for below-freezing temperatures and the potential for hazardous road conditions on Thursday.

Public schools in Fannin County are having a virtual day on Thursday because of the possibility of rough road conditions.

A cold weather advisory is slated to take effect there in the early morning hours.

Fannin County Public Works Director Zack Ratcliff is in charge of maintaining more than 1,000 miles of roadway there.

He spoke to Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco at the department headquarters in Blue Ridge on Wednesday night.

“I got a little over 300 tons of salt down there on the lower lot, got the gravel to go with it if we get into something big,” said Ratcliff.

He said the problem is that his team could not salt the roads on Wednesday because rain would have just washed it away.

“I figure if anything will happen, it’ll be early morning hours,” said Ratcliff.

He sent eight workers home with trucks. He said deputies on patrol will call him to report any black ice or dangerous spots on the roads. Then, he will take up drivers to start working.

