Water main break disrupts service for 100 metro Atlanta homes

ROSWELL, Ga. — A major water main break is affecting water service for about 100 homes in Roswell.

Roswell Fire Dept. says in a social media post the break is on Steeplechase Drive between Sassafras Road and Holcomb Bridge Road.

Water service will be interrupted for about 10 hours while the break is repaired.

The fire department said there’s currently not a boil water advisory in effect. Fulton County Water Services will issue one if necessary.

Steeplechase Drive will be closed in the area while repairs continue. Once the break is repaired, then significant roadway repairs will begin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group