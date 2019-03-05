0 Video shows man in bathrobe robbing metro Waffle House

Johns Creek Police want to find a robber who targeted two businesses in just a matter of hours.

Surveillance video provided to Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik shows a bathrobe-wearing man walk into the Waffle House on Jones Bridge Road about 2 a.m. on February 21.

“This if my first time at Waffle House on Jones Bridge Road and a man just came with a very large gun and just took all the money and threatened our lives,” the cashier can be heard telling dispatchers in a 911 call. “His face was covered with what looked like a long scarf. It was very wide and long.”

Video shows the clerk handing over all the money in the register.

“He basically told me if I moved he would blow me up,” she said.

Cpt. Chris Byers said the man took off with about $300.

“From what we can tell her arrived on foot and also fled on foot,” Byers said, leading detectives to believe the suspect could live in the area.

About 20 hours later, police believe the same man robbed a Shell Station on State Bridge Road.

“Walked in, showed the clerk a silver in color handgun, committed the robbery, getting away with a little over $700 in cash,” Byers said.

The clerk told Petchenik off camera he knew how to comply from watching YouTube videos of holdups.

“Anytime someone is using or purporting to use a firearm and committing any type of crime it elevates the risk of what can happen in those situations,” he said.

Byers said police are taking steps to warn other businesses.

“We’re talking to business owners, upping patrols in the areas where we have, especially businesses that stay open late at night and are really being vigilant in those areas to watch out for him again.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.