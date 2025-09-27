Trust donates 14 acres to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area as part of larger vision

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Trust for Public Land has transferred more than 14 acres of riverfront property in Sandy Springs to the National Park Service, expanding the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area’s Island Ford Unit.

This expansion is part of the Trust for Public Land’s vision for the Chattahoochee RiverLands, a continuous 100-mile linear park through metro Atlanta.

The property, acquired for $2.6 million from the City of Sandy Springs, will be permanently protected as public land, enhancing water quality, climate resilience, and public river access.

“This acquisition reflects the power of partnerships to expand access to nature for the metro Atlanta community,” said George Dusenbury, Georgia State Director for Trust for Public Land.

Rusty Paul, mayor of Sandy Springs, said, “Protecting and opening this property to the public demonstrates our city’s commitment to conservation and community wellbeing.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Chattahoochee RiverLands project aims to connect nearly 1 million residents and visitors to the outdoors, offering activities such as kayaking, swimming, bicycling and camping along the river. The network of trails will stretch across 19 cities and seven counties, enhancing public engagement with the river.

Patrick Gamman, acting superintendent of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, noted, “This expansion strengthens the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area by safeguarding critical forest habitat and creating new points of public access to the river.”

The Trust for Public Land is a national nonprofit focused on connecting people to the outdoors. Since 1972, it has protected more than 4 million acres of public land and created more than 5,504 parks and trails.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group