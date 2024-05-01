This metro Atlanta city was named one of the top 100 places to live in the United States

ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta city has been ranked one of the best places to live in 2024, according to a study by Livability.

The study factored in different data points, including the cost of living, amenities, transportation, safety, education and other factors.

The study also only considered small to mid-sized cities with populations sized between 75,000 and 500,000 people.

Additionally, only cities with median home values of $500,000 or less were considered.

Roswell ranked highly in the categories of economy, health and amenities.

The study also mentioned Roswell’s options for outdoor activities like hiking, fishing and more, with the Chattahoochee River running through the city.

