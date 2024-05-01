Woman arrested after 9 kittens found dead at Floyd County home

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Rome woman is facing several counts of animal cruelty after kittens die at a home in Floyd County.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to a home on Club View Drive regarding animal cruelty.

When authorities arrived, they learned that Allison Moore Kelley owned at least 14 cats and kittens.

Deputies said Kelley maliciously failed to provide the animals with food, water, sanitary conditions, or ventilation.

This caused nine kittens to die and five to be malnourished, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kelley was arrested and charged with 14 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. She was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

