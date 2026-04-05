Technology museum exhibit pays tribute to 50 years of Apple

ROSWELL, Ga. — A museum in Roswell is celebrating 50 years of a groundbreaking technology company.

Mimms Museum of Technology and Art debuted its “iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple” exhibition on April 1 with a ribbon cutting.

The exhibit features more than 2,000 artifacts across 20,000 square feet that offers visitors a look at one of one of the world’s most influential brands.

The new exhibition includes installations inspired by Apple’s most memorable campaigns.

It also pays tribute to the innovators that shaped the brand.

Collectors’ items, documents and glimpses from behind the scene will round out the experience.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group