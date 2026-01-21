Suspected DUI driver crashes into Alpharetta police vehicles

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police officers are recovering after they were involved in a crash with a suspected DUI driver this past weekend.

According to the Alpharetta Police Department, the crash happened around 1:17 a.m. on Jan. 17 on Georgia 400 northbound near Haynes Bridge Road.

Authorities said the suspected DUI crash involved two Alpharetta Police Department vehicles while officers were working to keep the community safe.

Police said officers were injured in the crash. The officers, whose identities were not released, sustained minor injuries.

The officers are currently at home recovering.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information.

In a statement, Alpharetta police said that impaired driving puts everyone at risk, including first responders working to keep roadways safe. Officials urge drivers to plan ahead by using a rideshare service, choosing a designated driver, or staying put if alcohol is involved.

The department says it remains committed to DUI enforcement and traffic safety and continues to remind the public that responsible decisions behind the wheel can save lives.

