Students hacked computer systems at Alpharetta school, principal says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools (FCS) are investigating a security breach where they believe students gained unauthorized access to school computer systems.

In a statement sent to parents by Innovation Academy Principal Tim Duncan, he said the district is reviewing their computer network and the breach is under investigation.

The school district did not specify when the security incident happened but notified parents on Monday, Jan. 29.

Duncan said in the email that most FCS Innovation Academy services were restored Monday and students can access their FCS account, including Canvas and Teams.

The school said until further notice, students will need to use their FCS-provided laptop for network access.

Innovation Academy is a high school of roughly 1,600 students that sits on the former site of Milton High School in downtown Alpharetta.

