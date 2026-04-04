‘Significant’ fire burns home, half-dozen golf carts in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — A “significant” blaze caused road closures in Milton Thursday night, the Milton Fire Department said.

In a Friday update, the fire department said a home, other building and multiple vehicles burned in the fire.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Redd Road Thursday night. The fire was reported at about 7:45 p.m., and firefighters were on the scene in six minutes, Milton FD said.

“Roughly a half-dozen golf carts accelerated the fire’s intensity and duration,” the fire department said. Dry conditions and wind also contributed to the fire’s spread.

People nearby reported hearing popping and small explosions, “common for such large structure fires.”

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze, and no injuries were reported that required medical transport. But the home is now uninhabitable.

Milton FD said Alpharetta firefighters helped with the response, including small fires in neighboring yards.

Even when the fire was brought under control, crews continued working at the scene late into the evening.

Part of Redd Road, between Hagood and Brittle roads, was shut down to provide a safe space for emergency crews to battle the fire.

During the fire, some embers sparked small spot fires in the surrounding area. Firefighters managed to promptly put down those fires before they could spread.

The property owner said told Milton FD he’s appreciative of firefighters’ efforts and the community’s outreach, but said he is OK and has no immediate needs.

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