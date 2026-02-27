Scammers told elderly Sandy Springs woman her late husband missed jury duty, so she’d be arrested

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police have arrested two people in connection with what investigators describe as a jury duty scam that targeted multiple victims, including an 80-year-old widow who lost more than $40,000.

Bryan Jesean Jackson, 21, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with theft by extortion, exploitation of an elderly person and impersonating a public officer, according to police. Jaell Draughn, 19, was also arrested and faces the same charges. Jail records show Draughn was booked Sept. 28 and later released on bond.

Police told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that a third suspect, Nicolas Lo, remains on the run.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation began last April after the 80-year-old Sandy Springs woman reported receiving a call from someone posing as a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Investigators say the caller told her that her late husband had missed jury duty, that there were active warrants for his arrest, and that she would be taken into custody if she did not pay immediately.

“It’s not just a Sandy Springs problem. This is a Georgia, this is a United States problem,” Sandy Springs police Officer Jarrell Greene said.

Authorities say the woman withdrew $38,000 in cash and met two different people at locations in Atlanta, Buckhead and Smyrna to hand over the money. Investigators say she was later instructed to send additional funds electronically, including payments of about $3,200 and $2,600 through Zelle.

Detectives say they were able to follow the money trail, leading to the arrests.

Police also allege the scheme has ties to a Georgia prison inmate.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to investigators, 36-year-old Demarco Butler, who is serving a life sentence for murder, used a contraband cell phone to communicate with suspects and help coordinate the scam.

“We strongly believe it goes really, really deep,” Greene said. “We just don’t know how deep at this time, but yes, we do believe that there are many victims.”

Authorities believe Butler and others posed as sheriff’s deputies as part of the scheme.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating multiple similar incidents and wants the public to know that law enforcement will never call to demand payment for an active warrant.

“If you have any questions at all, you should hang up, and then you can call the court or you can call the sheriff’s office,” said Natalie Ammons, director of communications for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group