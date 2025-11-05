Roswell invites residents to help city update growth plan

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell encourages residents to take part in planning comprehensive growth by attending a meeting.

Residents are invited to Community Event #2 of the Comprehensive Growth Plan 2045 on Nov. 6 at East Roswell Park Recreation Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will focus on reviewing existing conditions and discussing economic opportunities in Roswell’s activity centers as part of the city’s efforts to update its Comprehensive Growth Plan.

The Comprehensive Growth Plan 2045 is an update to the previous 2040 Comprehensive Plan and incorporates elements from the 2024 Economic Strategy and the 2023 Transportation Master Plan.

The plan aims to develop investment and infrastructure strategies for key economic areas within the city, protect the existing character of established neighborhoods, and identify priority infrastructure investments.

The update process is expected to be completed by Summer 2026 and includes three rounds of community events aligned with key phases of the project:

Round 1, which ran from June to October 2025, focused on gathering public input on current growth trends and challenges.

Round 2, from October to December 2025, will concentrate on plan development and sharing findings on economic, fiscal, and infrastructure investment needs.

Round 3, from January to May 2026, will provide opportunities to review the draft plan before it goes to public hearings and formal adoption.

