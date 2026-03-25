Power knocked out for hundreds when massive tree falls on power lines

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Many have electricity once again after a massive tree knocked out power in Sandy Springs on Tuesday night.

Channel 2 Action News found a massive tree that fell on power lines along High Ridge Road and Franklin Road.

Georgia Power said that 775 customers in the area were without power.

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Crews worked quickly and within an hour, more than 600 of those customers had power back.

Georgia Power’s online outage map estimates power will be restored for the remaining 150 by 5:30 a.m.

The tree fell across the road, blocking the residential neighborhood.

It’s unclear what led to the tree falling.

No injuries have been reported.

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