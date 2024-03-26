North Fulton city wants to build stadium for new professional women’s, men’s soccer teams

ROSWELL, Ga. — A new women’s soccer team and men’s soccer team could be coming soon to north Fulton.

The City of Roswell and the United Soccer League announced they have reached an agreement to explore building a soccer stadium and entertainment district.

The stadium could support a USL Super League women’s soccer team and a USL Championship professional men’s soccer team. The city and USL officials are expected to give more details at a 2 p.m. news conference on Tuesday.

“The City of Roswell is excited to enter into exclusive negotiations with the USL to potentially bring women’s and men’s professional soccer to Roswell,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity for our City. Although we are just at the beginning of the process and many details will have to be worked through, we are looking forward to exploring possibilities with the USL. Being home to a new entertainment district, a multi-purpose stadium, and two professional soccer teams would be a huge economic driver and point of pride for the City of Roswell,” he added.

The site for the proposed stadium and entertainment district has not been chosen. Officials say if the stadium is approved, it would seat at least 10,000 and the USL would be the anchor tenant.

This is not the only major soccer development in the works for metro Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News told you in December about U.S. Soccer moving its headquarters from Chicago to Fayette County.

At a news conference update in February, U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone says the success of Atlanta United and diversity of the region are two just reasons why they chose metro Atlanta.

“Those two things combined with, I feel like Atlanta is on a trajectory and so is US Soccer. And so we wanted to be in a city that not only met where we are but where we’re going and I feel like Atlanta is just going to continue on the this trajectory of excellence and we want to be along for the ride.”

U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson says the federation has made progress with the plan to move headquarters and will share groundbreaking plans soon.

“We all are motivated to have the facility open as fast as possible,” Batson says. “We are actually starting to move to Atlanta now. Our first employees are starting to transition. Our new hires are coming here. Some of the high profile names you’ve heard us hire recently will be coming to Atlanta.”

