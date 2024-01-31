New food hall bringing variety of cuisines to historic Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — A new place to recharge your battery and try different food options is breaking ground in Roswell.

The site of the former Atlanta Street Baptist Church is getting a makeover.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, developers broke ground on what will become the Roswell Junction Food Hall.

The 12,000-square-foot food hall will include eight restaurants, three bars, a bandstand and an arcade.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News learned it will also have a spot for dogs.

It’s being built in Historic Roswell at 340 Atlanta Street, just south of Roswell Road.

The project is expected to bring more than 80 new jobs to the area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Officer shoots man who was walking around Cobb County neighborhood firing off a gun, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group