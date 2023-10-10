Metro Atlanta family concerned after cousin disappears in Israel after Hamas attack

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Just days after Hamas gunmen unleashed a deadly rampage killing hundreds and taking dozens hostage at Israel’s Nova Music Festival, a metro Atlanta family says they are still frantically searching for their loved one who came under attack while trying to help a young woman escape.

Daniel Zaken of Brookhaven told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that he and his family have been trying to get in contact with their first cousin, Jonathan Rom, 23, a dual American-Israeli citizen, since Saturday’s attack.

“They didn’t find his body and he’s not listed in any hospitals,” Zaken said. “Our hope is he is still alive and hiding somewhere.”

Zaken says he and his family were on a cruise headed to Israel to see his cousin and other family and friends when they learned about the attack.

“He was helping this girl who was having a panic attack escape,” he added. “They entered a vehicle together and started driving off and they sustained a bunch of gunfire from Hamas. They got out of the vehicle and started running.”

Zaken says officials recovered his cousin’s wallet in a small town about 11 miles north of where the festival was taking place.

“That means he must’ve walked around four hours,” he said.

Zaken told Channel 2 Action News that his cousin was born in South Carolina, but eventually moved to Israel where he grew up before joining the Israel Defense Forces.

Zaken also served in the military and told Channel 2 Action News that he may be headed back to Israel to join the fight against terrorism.

Zaken says he’s hopeful that his cousin is still alive but he also fears that time is quickly running out.

“We all love him and care about him and we’re all doing our best to get any piece of information we can,” Zaken said.

