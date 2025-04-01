Metro Atlanta city may limit when you can pass out flyers over anti-Semitic incidents

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — On Tuesday night, the Sandy Springs City Council is set to vote on a rule intended to help put a stop to hate crimes in the community.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach learned that proposed ordinances include limiting when people can pass out flyers or pamphlets, as well as overnight door-to-door soliciting and canvassing.

One of them says soliciting or canvassing at residences between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. will be made unlawful.

Community leaders say it’s in response to a rise in anti-Semitic incidents across metro Atlanta, many of which Channel 2 Action News has reported on.

“It can be intimidating, it can be harassing no matter who you are,” Ryan Pelfrey, Senior Associate Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League said.

He says that in 2023, Georgia saw a surge of anti-Semitism and extremist activity.

In Sandy Springs, some homeowners say they woke up to pamphlets and flyers strewn across their yards at 3 a.m.

“Where people were coming through the darkness of night, cover of night, coming through dropping vile, anti-Semitic, but also anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant, anti-Black, racism…had everything you can imagine in these,” Pelfrey said.

The ADL says they helped draft ordinances that were adopted in Brookhaven and then began working with Sandy Springs leaders.

“We did a lot of research trying to get these together and feel they are broadly protective and content neutral,” Pelfrey said.

They expect challenges to the ordinance with some opponents claiming any restriction will go against the First Amendment and free speech rights.

Other ordinances up for a vote on Tuesday include creating buffer zones during public demonstrations or protests that keep entrances and exits clear.

