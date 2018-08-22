0 Man wearing $126K worth of jewelry robbed at gunpoint

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A man was robbed at gunpoint recently while he was waiting for an Uber to pick him up in Sandy Springs, police said.

Stolen from the victim was $500 in cash, an iPhone 6, a diamond bracelet, a diamond necklace, a diamond ring and diamond earrings, police said. According to a police report, the jewelry is valued at $126,000.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of Monterey Pkwy on Aug. 13 around 1 a.m.

An Uber pulled up to pick up the victim -- a 28-year-old man from Miami -- who told the driver to wait while he went to get his brother from their apartment.

The victim told police that a man “appeared out of nowhere,” pointed a gun at him, demanded money and then asked where building 1200 was located.

The suspect ran away after taking the man’s money, jewelry and phone. The driver confirmed this story to police.

In his weekly wrap-up posted on Nextdoor, Sandy Springs Police Captain Steve Rose wrote:

“Did you take note of all the bling the victim wore? Odd, isn't it? Unless he was coming back from a Liberace Look-Alike Contest, I don't know why he would be sporting all that glitter at 1 a.m. Maybe there is a second story there. Remember that in this line of work, things are not always as they seem. Never assume!”

Police said no one was harmed during the robbery, but the suspect “shoved” the victim.

Six officers responded to the scene, according to a police report, and police later found a pile of black clothing behind the building where the victim saw him run.

Police brought a K-9 unit to the scene and after smelling the clothes, led police to a nearby apartment. No one answered the door when police rang the bell.

The suspect is described as being about 6 feet tall and wearing all black clothing. The victim said he also had a “husky” voice.

A spokesperson with the Sandy Springs police department confirmed that detectives are investigating, but a suspect has not been identified.

This article was written by Mitchell Northam, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

