Last-minute grocery shoppers hit stores before winter storm rolls in

Many people headed to the grocery stores for last-minute pick ups before the storm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News Luke Hetrick talked to shoppers in North Fulton as they grabbed their essentials.

“I started prepping Tuesday. Started getting things together. Taking it bit by bit. Last-minute stops needed to be made, so I did that,” Dennis Onyugwu said.

Onyugwu said he was in luck to grab eggs just in time at a Walmart in Alpharetta. For him and other shoppers Saturday night, it was the last chance to prep and hunker down before the storm arrived.

TRENDING STORIES:

“A good time to catch up and play a lot of home games basically. Board games and things like that so a lot of fun time catching up and re-bonding with kids,” said Onyugwu.

No matter what the storm brings, Onyugwu, originally from London, had a parting line.

“That’s why I still love Atlanta. Georgia is actually pretty mild compared to other states. It comes in for a weekend and that’s it. Everything is back to normal again,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group