Lanes closed while crews work to repair gas leak on Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A section of Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs has been closed due to a gas leak.
Lanes are closed near 471 Mount Vernon Highway.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene and showed crews working to repair the leak near the entrance to Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church.
Firefighters with Sandy Springs Fire Department are also present at the scene.
The Fire Chief said the rupture was caused by a construction company.
The gas leak has been cut off and no one was evacuated.
©2023 Cox Media Group