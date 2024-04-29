Video shows police track down, arrest kidnapping suspect in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police arrested a man suspected of kidnapping someone.

On Wednesday, April 24, police officers were informed about a kidnapping in a nearby city.

When the suspect’s car was detected by a license plate reader near East Palisades Trail, officers searched the area and located him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers pulled him over and arrested him.

Body camera video shows officers handcuffing the suspect on the ground. An officer then checks with the female victim, who is terrified but unharmed.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or the victim or revealed the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

UGA students, staff arrested after set up of encampment on campus University of Georgia students and some Athens community members have set up a solidarity encampment on the university’s campus.

©2023 Cox Media Group