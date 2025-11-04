Johns Creek voters to decide if they want new performing arts center

ATLANTA — Voters in Johns Creek are deciding on a $40 million bond referendum to partially fund a new performing arts center.

The proposed performing arts center would be partially funded by a $40 million bond, with the remaining $20 million coming from property tax increases and other funds.

The center is planned to have 800 seats and host a variety of events, including symphonies, concerts, theater, dance, and community meetings.

“I think it’s a good thing. I’m here for it,” said Lauren Bafundo, a resident who supports the proposed performing arts center.

“For that, for me, I see the benefit, for that amount,” voter Michael Bafundo said.

Mark Taylor, another resident, expressed concerns about the cost.

“I’m hearing a number of like 60 million. So I’m concerned we would get a tax increase. So because of that, I would be opposed to it.”

“It’s a tough decision. I’ll have to make that decision when I get to the polls,” Sylvia Scott, a resident for 26 years, said.

Residents of Johns Creek are divided on the issue, with some supporting the cultural and economic benefits the center could bring, while others are wary of the financial burden it may impose.

The proposed performing arts center is expected to draw more people and business to the city, according to supporters like Lauren Bafundo.

Opponents argue that the city already has access to performing arts centers in nearby Forsyth County and Sandy Springs, making the new center unnecessary.

If approved, the performing arts center would take approximately three years to build.

The decision on the performing arts center’s funding will ultimately rest with the voters, who must weigh the potential cultural benefits against the financial implications of increased taxes.

