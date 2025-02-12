Funeral arrangements announced for Roswell officer killed in the line of duty

ROSWELL, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for the officer killed in a shooting Friday night in Roswell.

A public visitation for 24-year-old Ofc. Jeremy Labonte will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Roswell United Methodist Church at 814 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, Ga.

Funeral services for Labonte will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. at the same location.

Labonte joined the Roswell Police Department in November 2021.

“Over the years that followed, Officer Labonte faithfully and joyfully served the Roswell community as a member of the nightshift patrol alongside his D-Squad brothers and sisters. He was universally beloved by all who were blessed to know him as a friend, a husband, a son, and a public servant. His absence now leaves a void that could never be filled,” the police department wrote.

“Jeremy was a role model to his friends and teammates. He was known for his dedication to service and his commitment to protecting the residents of Roswell. When Jeremy was not on duty, he and Alyssa embraced life, enjoying family vacations, going on walks with their dog (Dood), and attending church services. Jeremy’s courage, loyalty, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He was not just a protector of his family and friends, but of his entire community. His memory will be carried on through the lives he touched and the example he set for future generations,” reads his obituary.

The family welcomes flowers or donations to the Friends of Roswell Police Foundation (FORP Foundation) in Labonte’s honor.

Labonte was killed when he responded to a suspicious person call on Feb. 7, 2025.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man accused of shooting him as 23-year-old Edward Espinoza.

Espinoza is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault and more.

